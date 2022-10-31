Anglican Church commends Uzodimma for massive road reconstruction in Imo

…Governor insists Church and government are partners in progress

It was commendation galore for Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and his government, Sunday, as the Diocese of Isi-Mbano Anglican Communion rounded off its 2nd Session of the 10th Synod.

The entire congregation, led by the Bishop of Isi-Mbano Anglican Diocese, The Rt. Rev Godson Ukanwa, could not hide their feelings over the first phase of the newly reconstructed Owerri-Okigwe road that has made life more meaningful for the people residing on that corridor when Governor Uzodimma was introduced at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Amaraku, venue of the Synod.

“We cannot thank you enough for this road and your intervention on other roads in Imo State. God will bless you and support you,” the Bishop said.

The Theme of the Synod which was also the kernel of the day’s Sermon was: From Trials to Triumph (The Test of Genuineness and Strength of True Faith) and drawn from the Book of James 1:2-4.

Addressing the congregation at the end of the Church Service, the Governor thanked God for keeping everybody alive to witness the day’s event and assured the people that by “God’s grace and with the relative peace now experienced in Imo State the government will do more in infrastructure and human capital development.”

He said Imo State situation fitted the theme of the Synod and the sermon, and acknowledged that “despite the struggles, violence, jail breaks and kidnappings, killing of innocent citizens and burning of individuals and public property and institutions, God intervened and the trials of Imo people are now their triumph.”

Governor Uzodimma who said the people are the reason why government exists noted that “an occasion such as the Synod helps to bring government nearer to the Church,” adding that “as a Christian it is our heart that God looks at and not our Church.”

He reiterated that the government and the Church are partners. “Government is to complement what the Church is doing and government will continue to support the Church as God is responsible for everything we do in life and as the Psalmist puts it, what we owe God is to trust and obey.”

He also poured encomium on Bishop Ukanwa for being unique in the ways he goes about God’s work and other activities and used the opportunity to announce a N10 million donation in support of God’s work in the Diocese.

Governor Uzodimma further commended the Diocese for finding some women worthy of honour, including the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs. Rubby Emele and the Senior Special Assistant on Urban Beautification, Mrs Izuchi Duru.

The Governor also commended the visiting preacher, The Rt. Revd. Foreman Nedison who is also the Bishop of Jalingo Anglican Diocese for his message that was impactful and prayed God to grant the congregation the grace to learn from the sermon.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop Nedison had charged all Christians to anchor their faith on the belief that their trails will always turn into triumph.

But he warned the congregation that for them to achieve the above, they must have to look unto God for everything, including their security.

Also, he said, “Christians must maintain Godly character, they have to maintain the joy of the Lord and never allow the enemy to take away their joy.”

Bishop Nedison thanked the Diocese of Isi-Mbano for the opportunity of allowing him to be the guest preacher at the Synod.

In welcoming the Governor and his entourage as well as other members of the congregation, Bishop Ukanwa did not just appreciate the Governor for his love for the Diocese but acknowledged the infrastructural development in Okigwe zone under the able leadership of Governor Uzodimma.

He also thanked his brother Bishop for the powerful message from the pulpit and said “the Diocese did not make mistake bringing him all the way from Jalingo.”

Highlights of the Synod Service were the raising of funds for the development of the Diocese and the presentation of awards to some distinguished members of the Diocese.

Those who accompanied the Governor to the Synod Service were the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Anthony Emeka Nduka, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, other House Members, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Hon. Commissioners, members of the Expanded Exco, top government functionaries, political appointees, traditional rulers and business moguls.