Anambra election: Soludo receives certificate of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Friday, presented Certificate of Return to Professor Chukwuma Soludo for winning the Anambra State governorship election.

The election held on November 6 but the final result was not declared until morning of Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the conclusion of the supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

The presentation took place in Awka, the Anambra State capital with his Deputy also present at the event.

Soludo was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, which is ruling the state with Governor Willie Obiano in the saddle.

He won in 19 of the 21 local governments areas including Ihiala LGA which had its own election done on Tuesday.

Soludo polled 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 53,807 votes.

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress got 43,285 votes and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party polled 21,261 votes.

He was declared winner of the election by the state Returning Officer for the election, Florence Obi, on Wednesday.