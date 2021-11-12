COVID-19: Labour Ps calls for inclusive implementation of interventions

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Yerima Peter Tarfa, has called for increased inclusive implementation of Federal Government’s COVID-19 intervention programmes across the nation.

Tarfa, who made the call in Abuja as he flagged off a two-day programme on COVID-19 Preventive Measures organised by the Ministry for the officers of its Social Security/Cooperative Development Department, said it would help combat the spread of the pandemic.

Represented by the Director, Social Security/Cooperative Development Department, Dorcas Ajiboye (Mrs), Tarfa disclosed that the two-day programme would centre on “intensifying and promoting knowledge on the disease, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and control of COVID-19 among vulnerable persons.”

He stated that as the pandemic has aggravated the health and other disparities across socio-economic groups in the country, an increased inclusiveness in implementing Government’s intervention programmes would serve to protect the vulnerable persons, who were the worst hit by the pandemic.

According to him, “women, the elderly, adolescents, youth, children, persons with disabilities, refugees, migrants, and minorities experience the highest degree of socio-economic marginalization.

“Marginalized people become even more vulnerable in emergencies. This is due to factors such as their lack of access to effective surveillance and health services.

Tarfa maintained that inclusive implementation of government’s COVID-19 interventions would steadily push back the rise of the pandemic, especially among vulnerable persons, as well as people living in rural areas.

The Permanent Secretary noted that federal government’s efforts towards combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include free screening, free administration of COVID-19 vaccines, equipping the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), establishing a COVID-19 Response Fund to meet economic, humanitarian and health challenges, and creation of isolation Centres, among others.

For a better society