Alleged diversion of N621bn road fund: NASS panel berates NUPENG, tanker drivers for lying against Works Ministry 

By Adekunle Adesuji

 

National Assembly Joint Committees on Works has threatened to issue warrant  the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union if they fail to defend their petition against ministry of Works over alleged diversion of N621bn road fund.

 

The leadership of the two unions had alleged that the fund earmarked for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of federal roads was hijacked by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing together with some governors.

 

Following the petition , the Joint Panel of National Assembly on Works summoned

both the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and the leadership of both unions to respond to the allegation.

 

But, tanker drivers and NUPENG failed  to appear before  the joint Panel of Works in National Assembly

 

Angered  by the development, the Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi) described the leadership of both NUPENG and tanker drivers as “liar and irresponsible”.

 

He therefore asked them to reappear before the panel “in the next seven days.”

 

Aliero said, “For someone to make this grave allegation and was given the opportunity to defend the allegations and decided not to come is either a liar or irresponsible.

 

“We are not going to take it lightly with them. We are going to compel them to appear and speak on the allegation.”

 

“We have summoned both NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers to come and defend the allegation made that N621bn has been hijacked by the federal ministry of Works and Housing together with some governors and this money is meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 21 roads in the country.

 

“We felt that this allegation is very grave and serious. We need to investigate it properly to ascertain the veracity of the claim. That’s why we call the Ministry of Works and the minister responded with his directors.

 

“Members of the Senate and House Committees on Works are here. We don’t take allegations that have to do with public funds lightly. This is tax payers money. We want to ensure that it is properly investigated. If they don’t come, we will compel them. We will issue a warrant.”

