All On, USADF announce 13 winners of the $100k 2021 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge

The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and All On has announced that 13 wholly Nigerian-owned enterprises have emerged as winners of the 2021 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge. The annual Challenge is a multi-year partnership between USADF and All On to identify and scale innovative off-grid solutions to “power up” unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.

The winners of the fourth edition of the Challenge are A1 Power Technologies, Alabaster Agro-Allied Industries, Bols N Sels Technologies, CeeSolar Energy, Elvees Engineering, Enercity Smart Grid, First Electric, GreenPower Overseas, Manamuz Electric, Novel Integrated Services, PowerStove Off-Grid Electricity, Sendavis Nigeria Limited, and Uwana Energy.

All 13 enterprises will be awarded $50,000 in convertible debt from All On, $25,000 in grant capital from USADF, and $25,000 in grant capital from All On via its support from the Rockefeller Foundation through the All On Hub. Additionally, the winners will receive technical assistance from USADF and the All On Hub and governance support from All On.

“Congratulations to all the winners who have entered a unique club of innovative Nigerian enterprises that have come through this Challenge to make impactful contributions in the Nigerian renewable energy sector and Nigerian communities,” said Travis Adkins, President and CEO, USADF. “We extended the Off-Grid Energy Challenge partnership till December 2022 and are happy to see that this cohort has the largest number of winners since the program was initiated and a tremendous opportunity to benefit an estimated 16,000 people, including 4,000 smallholder farmers, through clean energy.”

The Challenge is delivered through a five-year partnership between USADF, a founding member of the U.S.-led Power Africa Initiative and an independent U.S. Government agency established by Congress to support and invest in African-owned and led enterprises, and All On, a Nigerian impact investing company seeded by Shell that invests in off-grid energy solution providers in Nigeria.

“We remain extremely encouraged that the Challenge is still able to fund another cohort of strong winners in spite of a continued challenging Covid environment,” said Wiebe Boer, CEO, All On. “These emerging indigenous companies have proven that they have what it takes to succeed, and we are confident that their innovations will contribute to solutions that will ultimately improve livelihoods and local economies in Nigeria.”

Eight of the 13 winning enterprises include women in leadership roles. Another key feature of the 2021 edition of the Challenge is a focus on integrating productive-use elements with cleaner energy access technologies to improve the quality of the lives and businesses in the selected communities the projects will serve.

“First electric is pleased to have successfully secured funding to rollout an energy access project designed to ensure that underserved communities can enjoy sustainable and affordable power supply,” said Bankole Komolafe, Chairman of awardee First Electric.

“The funds will be used for procurement, supply, and installation of interconnected Okra Pods, standalone solar home systems, and multipurpose solar lanterns to cover households in Ondo State, which historically have not had access to power from the grid, he said.

The 2021 Challenge has served to pivot many projects towards directly solving pain points and challenges rather than just providing energy. The clean energy projects to be financed from the Challenge include solar-powered mini-grids, solar and gas-powered agriculture processing, food preservation and transportation solutions, solar home systems distribution, cold storage, and the combination of cold storage with mini-grids to serve the agricultural and economic needs within communities, among others.

Damilola Asaleye, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Ashdam Solar, one of the winners of the 2020 Challenge, said winning has transformed her company.

“Winning the Challenge meant products/service expansion and growth for us at Ashdam Solar…The funds made it possible for us to deploy our very first solar mini-grid which brought energy security and economic development to last mile communities that have been living in darkness for over 40 years,” she said.

USADF is the U.S. Government’s independent African enterprise development agency. The agency invests in African grassroots and small- and medium-sized businesses, promotes local economic development, and creates pathways to prosperity for underserved communities. Utilizing a community-led development approach, USADF provides seed capital and local project management assistance to early-stage African enterprises and entrepreneurs addressing Africa’s biggest challenges around food insecurity, insufficient energy access, and unemployment, particularly among women and youth.

All On, an independent impact investing company, was seeded with funding from Shell, and works with partners to increase access to commercial energy products and services for unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the Niger Delta. All On invests in off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass and gas technologies deployed by both foreign and local access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across Nigeria and help bridge the significant energy gap.

The Rockefeller Foundation advances new frontiers of science, data, and innovation to solve global challenges related to health, food, power, and economic mobility. As a science-driven philanthropy focused on building collaborative relationships with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation seeks to inspire and foster large-scale human impact that promotes the well-being of humanity throughout the world by identifying and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas, and conversations.

