All On, Auxano Solar commissions state-of-the-art 100MW solar panel assembly factory

All On, a Shell funded impact investment company, and Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited are pleased to announce the commissioning of the Auxano, state-of-the-art, fully automated 100MW solar photovoltaic (PV) module assembly factory located in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

This landmark facility, financed by All On as part of its $2 million investment in Auxano Solar

in 2021, represents a significant milestone in the growth and development of the renewable

energy sector. It marks a transition from Auxano Solar’s previous 10MW semi-automated

solar panel production plant to a cutting-edge, fully automated 100MW assembly and

production factory.

“The success of Auxano as the first privately-owned solar assembly factory is a triumph for the promotion of local manufacturing within the Nigerian renewable energy sector.” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO, All On. “Our investment in this factory aligns with All On’s commitment to inspire other stakeholders, investors, and government to localize the solar supply chain, ultimately driving affordability and accessibility of solar products, especially in light of the growing interest in solar energy solutions among Nigerians.”

On his part, the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Salihijo Ahmad said; “Localizing RE equipment supply chains by developing local manufacturing capacity is one of the key strategies to ensure the security of supply of RE equipment for project deployment, while also fostering local economic growth and providing decent employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Therefore, I congratulate Auxano Solar on this auspicious occasion of the launch of this first-of-its-kind 100 MW solar panel assembly plant in Nigeria. They have persevered and remained steadfastly

focused on bringing this project to life, despite some contrary economic indicators.

Speaking further, he said; I also commend All On and other stakeholders who supported the project directly with funding, technical assistance, licensing, and other relevant business facilitation services. These collaborations are very key and more of such are needed to address the twin problems energy poverty and the climate crisis pose.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Co-Founder & CEO of Auxano Solar Nigeria, Chuks Umezulora said; “Commissioning the Auxano Solar 100MW automated solar panel factory; the first and biggest in the country right now is a dream come true for me. Nigeria may be behind on so many things necessary for development, but I am determined to be a part of the solution. This factory is my contribution to the growth of our economy

and I hope my story of grit and dedication inspires someone to try something even

bigger. Go for it, because you can” Spanning across an impressive 5730 square meters of land, the newly commissioned 100MW premium PV module assembly factory integrates production, warehousing, and office spaces. It proudly employs a substantial local workforce to oversee its operations. Notably, a

significant portion of the factory’s power supply is generated by Auxano solar panels.

Equipped with advanced Asian-certified production equipment, the facility is designed to

manufacture high-quality PV modules known for their efficiency, durability, and adaptability

to various weather conditions.

According to the Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okubor; “Auxano is a visual representation of what we at Shell, hoped to achieve when we established All On in 2017. With the singular goal of helping energy-poor communities in Nigeria gain access to energy by unlocking potential off-grid clean energy solutions, All On has made strategic investments to achieve this and we are proud that our support for All On has culminated in the commissioning we are witnessing today.”

Rounding off the comments, the President of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria, (REAN) “This is a laudable project and an encouragement to all stakeholders , it will catalyze growth and scale in Nigeria’s renewable energy industry”

The factory is operational and is expected to produce at full capacity. About All On All On, an independent impact investing company, was seeded with funding from Shell, and works with partners to increase access to commercial energy products and services for unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the Niger Delta. All On invests in off-grid energy solutions deployed by both foreign and local access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across Nigeria and help bridge the country’s significant energy deficit.