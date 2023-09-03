ALGON Chairman Chief Ogodo Ali /Lawmaker, harps on unity, peaceful co-existence among Edda communities in Ebonyi State

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria / ALGON Ebonyi State, Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali and the member representing Edda-East constituency in the State House of Assembly Hon Stephen Igwe Orji have made a passionate appeal to the citizens of Edda clan to embrace unity and ensure peaceful coexistence.

The duo made the assertion at the weekend while addressing stakeholders, youths and women of the area on the occassion of activities marking the one year anniversary of the Chairman of the Council Mr Chima Ekumankama.

The ALGON Chairman urged the people to unite and re-elect, Hon Ekuma Nkama Chima, for the purpose of development and unity of the area.

*I called on the people to put away political differences, infighting, and sabotage, that is capable of hindering the progress and peace in the various communities in Edda.

According to him, *Hon Chima’s performance, achievements and loyalty to the State government and the All Progressive Congress /APC is impressive *

In a remark, the House of Assembly member Mr Stephen Igwe Orji, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders of Edda, however, commended Hon Ekuma Nkama Chima for uniting elders and fighting against insecurity in the council.

Mr Orji said the peace and unity that was restored in Edda clan, can never be undermined, and vowed to rally support for his re-election.

Responding, the Chairman of Edda Local Government Area Prince Ekuma Nkama Chima, said that the restoration of peace, security and alleviation of poverty was the priority of his administration.

He opined, “it a very long time that peace eluded Edda clan, when I came on board, I decided to partner with the stakeholders and they have been with me all the way*

Hon Ekumankama noted that improved security of lives and properties, road construction, youths empowerment among others was as a result of the cordial relationship with the people and stakeholders.

“We have done a lot in terms of security, we have done enough in road construction and other areas”, we focus more on agriculture and transportation, if given more chance to pilot the affairs of the council*,he reiterated.