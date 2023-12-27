Aiyedatiwa declares three-day mourning for Akeredolu Latest News Lucky-Aiyedatiwa,Ondo Deputy Governor 12 Share DAMISI OJO, Akure The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared three days mourning in honour of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu starting from Thursday. He said during the period all flags at half mast. Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a Lagos Hospital after a protracted illness. For a better society Continue Reading 12 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
