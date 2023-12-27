Champion Newspapers Limited
Aiyedatiwa declares three-day mourning for Akeredolu

Lucky-Aiyedatiwa,Ondo Deputy Governor
DAMISI OJO, Akure

The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa  has declared three days mourning in honour of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu starting from Thursday.
He said during the period all flags at half mast.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a Lagos Hospital after a protracted illness.
