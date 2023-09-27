AIICO Insurance empowers media as annual training holds Thursday

In continuation of its resolve to assist the media industry in Nigeria, AIICO Insurance Plc will today, Thursday September 2 8 hold a training programme for financial journalists. This year’s training which is the third in the series will hold in Lagos. The training will focus more on empowering the media practitioners on the adoption of technology in enhancing working processes. The primary audience of the training is membership of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE). The forum will attempt to intimate NAIPE members on recent developments in the insurance and pension sectors as well as the financial sector. Also to be on focus are InsurTech, IFRS 17, as well as Microinsurance

The facilitators of the training will be drawn from the top management team of AIICO Insurance are experts with vast experience in the insurance and financial sectors of the economy.

The AIICO annual training for NAIPE members is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire AIICO team in the drive to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that AIICO Insurance recently bagged the “Insurance Company of the Decade” award at the 2023 Marketing Edge Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards.

Winning the title of “Insurance Company of the Decade” is a testament to the AIICO brand’s widespread recognition for excellence in the Nigerian marketplace and the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, and customer-centricity over the past ten years.

AIICO Insurance Plc has consistently set new benchmarks in the insurance sector, demonstrating remarkable growth, resilience, and a steadfast dedication to its customers. This recognition reaffirms AIICO Insurance’s position as a leader in the industry, known for its superior products, innovative solutions, and unwavering focus on protecting and securing the future of its customers and clients.

Established in 1963, AIICO Insurance Plc has a 60-year record of providing high-quality service to its clients. As a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, AIICO offers life and general insurance, health insurance, and investment management services, helping individuals, families, and corporate customers create and protect wealth.