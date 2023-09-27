National Tax Conference holds October 10

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The National Tax Conference will hold on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Pholax Hotel & Suites, Anthony Village, Lagos.

The event, which holds between 9am and 4pm has the theme: “Nigeria Tax Reform: Challenges & Prospects”.

According to the organizers, the Chairman of the occasion will be Mr. Kenneth Odusanya, FCA, Managing Partner, Kenneth Odusanya & Co. (Chartered Accountants), while the Keynote Speaker is Chief Blakey Ijezie, FCA, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants).

The Guest Speakers are expected to be: Mr. Bisi Sanda, FCA., Former Senior Partner, Ernst & Young (Chartered Accountants) .One of the BIG 4 in the world; Professor Friday Ndubuisi, Pioneer & Immediate Past Vice Chancellor, Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State; Dr. Tunji Adeniyi, former Commissioner for Finance, Budget & Economic Planning, Ekiti State; Pastor Felix Jarikre, a Public Affairs Analyst.

The Host is Chief Blakey Ijezie, FCA, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), since January 1994. (Email: blakeyijezie@yahoo.com).

The major aim of the Tax Reform Committee headed by Taiwo Oyedele is “to transform the tax system to support sustainable development and achieve a minimum of 18 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio within the next three years without stifling investment or economic growth.”

Currently, Nigeria has one of the lowest tax collection rates in the world at approximately 10.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), though tax receipts did rise by 56 per cent in 2022 to a record 10 trillion naira ($13billion).

This bold tax reform plan by the President Bola Tinubu administration, geared to almost double tax-to-GDP ratio in three years, from 10.8 per cent to 18 per cent, is coming on the heels of two other boldest reform agenda in decades- the removal of fuel subsidy and restrictions on foreign exchange trading.

Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest tax collection rates. Some of the challenges hampering tax collection include: High prevalence of tax evasion; Poor accountability in the use of tax revenue; poor tax complex system; multiple taxes and revenue collection agencies.

It would be recalled that the Immediate Past President Muhammadu Buhari left a N77 trillion ($167bn) debt to local and foreign creditors.

Already, 96 per cent of the government’s revenue is being used to service debt and there are fears that the government’s cash crunch could worsen if additional revenue is not generated.

