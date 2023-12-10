Ahmadiyya Nigeria holds Annual Conference December 22-24 in Ogun…….Commiserates with Kaduna military bombing victims

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria will hold the 69th Annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) beginning from Friday, December 22 through Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the Conference Ground, Jamia Ahmadiyya Ilaro-Owode Road, Ilaro, Ogun State.

The Amir (National Head) of the Jama’at in Nigeria, Barrister Alatoye Folorunso Azees, who stated this on Sunday while briefing newsmen at the National Headquarters Ojokoro, Lagos, said the theme of this year’s Conference was Taqwa: Pathway to justice and Peace.

According to him, the rationale behind this theme is informed by the need to address appalling and worrisome state of world affairs in general and Nigeria in particular.

“The conference, therefore, promises to feature a number of sessions where various scholars will deliver lectures addressing various critical areas and aspects of the theme”, Amir stated, disclosing that “By the grace of Allah, over 40 thousands participants are being expected across the country, including political, traditional and religious leaders”.

He also said the Conference would feature special daily and night prayer sessions for the prosperity, development, peace and security of Nigeria, innocent people of Palestine, the world and humanity in general.

He, however, said the Ahmadiyya Nigeria condemned the act of violence against civilians “whether by Hamas or Israel.

“We call for immediate seize fire and allowance for humanitarian aid in Gaza. We also join in calling for the two states solution where no one country will be a police force to the other. We call on the USA to stop supplying ammunitions to Israel for the extermination of the Palestinian race. All these will be impossible without the fear of God or devotion to righteousness.

‘We commiserate with the people of Kaduna State with the accident that happened on the day of their Maulud Nabbiy in which the military accidentally dropped bombs on innocent civilians celebrating instead of the bandits. May Allah grant us peace in Nigeria”, the Amir further said.

The Ahmadiyya urged the politicians to reduce, moderate the ostentatious lifestyles and make sacrifices to the people, “as the economic situation in Nigeria is becoming unbearable”.

For a better society