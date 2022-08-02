AFRPN, other experts to brainstorm on Russia-Ukraine conflict

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria AFRPN has announced that the body is hosting the fourth annual lecture/ conference where retired and serving diplomats are to brainstorm on the way forward for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This was disclosed to newsmen at a press conference by the President of the association Amb.Dr.Gani Lawal and other executive officers of the body in which they said that the birth of the association is aimed at making positive impact in Nigeria’s Foreign Policy.

The group which made up of serving and retried diplomats and other stakeholders in international affairs said that they would interrogate Russia-Ukraine conflict from the perspectives of reasoned options emenating from the synergy and brainstorming exercise of its experienced members.

The conference with the theme: “Contending Options for Africa in the Face of Super Power Hostilities: Russo-Ukrainian Crisis as a Case Study” has been designed to interrogate issues of the moment by experience professionals who that have been researching into the issues leading to it.

The guest lecturer at the epoch making event is the former Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada and Director-General Nigeria Institute of International Affairs NIIA Prof. Eghosa E.Osaghae while the chairman of the occasion is Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; chief of staff to the President of Nigeria.

Also expected to grace the occasion holding at the Routunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on August 4,2022 are patrons of the association such as Amb Dr.Dalhatu Tafida a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Prof.Mrs Joy Ogwu former Minister of Foreign Affairs and the current Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Other invited stakeholders are heads of institutions and agencies dealing with issues and matters across frontiers of nations such Comptrollers-General of Customs, Immigration, Commandant of the National Defence College and heads of diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

Some other senior citizens who are retired career diplomats and ranking members of the association include Amb.Sanni Bala a past Vice-President, Amb Kate Igbodike, Amb Sanni Bako and Amb.Lil Adebayo and many more.

For a better society