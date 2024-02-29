African Alliance Insurance shows greater strength on service delivery, claims payment

As Insurance companies in Nigeria continue to up their games in terms of service and product offering, the insuring public are committing more to adopting insurance as a better option when it comes to risk management and asset protection.

It would be recalled that Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Mr Sunday Thomas had challenged insurance companies to emphasis more on quality service with particular attention to claims payment if they must attract greater patronage from the insuring public.

Foremost Life insurer, African Alliance, a stalwart with over 63 years of expertise in the life assurance sector is perhaps one of the companies which have accepted the challenge as the company continues impress its clients with extra ordinary attention to efficient and effective claims payment. African Alliance is presently charting a course to illuminate the lives of both shareholders and customers alike.

In a resounding affirmation, the Managing Director of the winner of the 2022 “Claims insurance Company of the Year” award,Joyce Ojemudia declared, “African Alliance remains committed to swiftly and professionally settling all valid claims, ensuring enduring happiness and satisfaction for our valued customers.”

From 2019 to 2023, African Alliance exemplified this commitment by disbursing an impressive sum of over 40 billion Naira. This substantial payment spanned diverse business units, as detailed: Group life N5.1bn, Individual life N7.5bn, Esusu N3.4bn, Takaful N2.8bn and Annuity N21.4bn

Notably, the momentum has carried into 2024, as African Alliance has proactively disbursed over 1.1 billion Naira in claims within the initial 58 days of the year.

Joyce Ojemudia reiterated her pledge to stakeholders, underscoring ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at propelling African Alliance to the forefront of the life assurance business in Nigeria. These initiatives aim to secure a larger market share while upholding the utmost standards of integrity and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront.

African Alliance continues to be a beacon of reliability and dedication in the life assurance landscape, promising not just financial security but a journey filled with contentment and assurance for all stakeholders.