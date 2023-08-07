Adeleke, Makinde dialogue on PDP Southwest zone unity, leadership

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde have resolved to call for an emergency meeting for the Southwest zone Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This, according to a release by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, will look into the party zonal leadership and its unity.

Rasheed debunked the report that Adeleke had a private meeting with Makinde, begging and prostrating.

He explained that Adeleke had visited the Oyo state Governor’s lodge to see the newly renovated Oyo State Government House as Osun state government is embarking on similar renovation of Osun Government House located within Asokoro.

“It was also an opportunity for both leaders to review state of relationship and chart a path to strengthen the Peoples Democractic Party within the South West zone including the issue of filling the vacancy existing within the party zonal leadership.

“The interactions were in the open and at no point did the question of begging and prostration arose as there was nothing to plead and beg about. The venue was in the living room with photo opportunity. In the presence of everybody, the two leaders resolved to unite for the party in the zone, hence the need to call an emergency zonal meeting to hold later this week.

“All insinuations about infighting either among Osun Government functionaries or otherwise are the handiwork of those profiting from the lack of substantive leadership for the party in the zone. There is no infighting within Governor Adeleke’s cabinet over the planned meeting nor any disagreement as to when and how to hold the zonal meeting.

“We therefore urge members of the PDP across the South West to ignore the fake news and focus on making a success of the forthcoming zonal meeting in the best interest of the party,” he said.

