Adebite calls for greater efforts, service delivery among agencies and Departments in mining sector

…backs Aword of digital innovation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to achieve greater success in the industry, the Honorable Minister of

Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbiteh has aurged agencies and departments in the ministry to boost their efforts in service delivery.

The Minister gave this charge as he received an award from the Director-General, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Mr Obadiah Nkom , for the greatest digital innovation in the Federal Government category for the year 2022.

While all of the Ministry’s agencies have done an excellently in carrying out their obligations, Adebite believes that additional efforts are needed to implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s diversification policy.

He also praised the MCO for making the Ministry proud by winning first place in the Federal Government category for digital innovation in 2022.ng. It would be recalled that MCO was recently awarded the best in digital innovation in the Federal Government category by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) for the year 2022.ng.

NiRA is a non-governmental organization entrusted with managing Nigeria’s country code top-level domain (ccTLD), dot.ng, which was formed in 2005 by the order of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He said that MCO had gone through a lot in ensuring that the sector moved from analogue to digital to compete with the international standard. “MCO has come a long way from the days of analogue record taking, issuance of licences among others but the office is now operating online; everything is now conducted online”

MCO has also recorded a giant stride in terms of revenue generation every year for the Federal Government, this is worth commending,” he said. The minister said that the success recorded by MCO recently was a result of the N30 billion mining intervention given to the sector in 2017 by the Federal Government.