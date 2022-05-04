Champion Newspapers Limited
Adams Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

By Peter
39
Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has declared to contest for the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

We  learnt Oshiomhole declared to run on ARISE Television on Wednesday.

 

 

Details later….

 

