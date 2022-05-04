Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has joined the 2023 presidential race for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

He made the declaration at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja in company of his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC Governorship aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji, members of the Assembly and traditional rulers.

Details later.

