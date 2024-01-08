ACCI boss lauds EEDC for improved service delivery

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Emeka Obegolu, has applauded the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for providing consistent power supply to consumers during the festive season.

Obegolu, who is also the leader of the private sector in the FCT, in a statement on Saturday, said the move greatly benefited businesses and residents in the region.

The ACCI boss, who was on a visit to the area of operation of the EEDC, highlighted the importance of regular power supply in improving the standard of living and facilitating business activities.

Obegolu encouraged the EEDC to continue its efforts in ensuring a reliable power supply in the South-East.

He also urged the state governments in the region to explore opportunities in the power sector and take advantage of the liberalisation that allowed sub-national entities to generate, transmit, and distribute power.

According to him, “this move will attract investments into the states we cover and foster economic growth.

The ACCI president commended the EEDC for its contributions to the region’s development while calling for its continued support in providing regular power supply to businesses and residents in the South East

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the residents enjoyed at least 20 hours of power supply, which helped ease the burden of buying fuel to power generators.

EEDC is an electricity distribution company that serves the five south eastern states of the country.