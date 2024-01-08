CAN declare Seven days prayer and fasting in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Christian Association of Nigeria has declare a seven days prayer and fasting in all Denominations and churches from tomorrow Monday 8th January to Sunday 14h January, 2024 to earnestly pray for the Governor and his family that God will protect, bless and guide them, that His Excellency will end his 8years alive in good health and gallantly and God

will be glorified.

The State Chairman of the Association, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Magaji Jirapiye disclose this during the Thanksgiving Service organise by the Christian Association of Nigeria, held at the CAN Sectariate, Jalingo.

“We should pray against all forces of sabotage whether they are humans or spirits.

“Pray for all arms of government to work together peacefully as a team, Pray for the unity of the Church in Taraba, Nigeria and beyond and Pray against insecurity in our dear state and beyond.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to all families who lost their loved ones and properties in all security challenges, accidents and disasters experienced from last year into this new year.

He pray God to give them the fortitude to bear all the losses. For the families whose loved ones were kidnapped but released after payment of ransoms, we thank God for saving the lives of our beloved brothers and sisters and pray for open heavens for recovery of all resources lost.

“For the families, communities and churches whose loved ones are still in the hands of the wicked ones, we pray for their immediate release in Jesus name.

“On this note, we thank Your Excellency and the service chiefs for taking all the necessary steps to secure the state and pray God to grant more grace, wisdom and the ability to handle all the security challenges bedeviling the State.

“I will sing unto the Lord for He has triumphed gloriously the horse and its rider He has thrown into the sea” Exodus 15:1, “Oh, give thanks to the Lord! Call upon His name; make known His deeds to the people!” Ps. 105:1. Indeed we are all here this hour to give thanks to God Almighty our Creator for all His goodness unto us, for sparing us and ordering our steps into 2024, the year of great wonders from the Lord who is mighty amidst us, the year of unprecedented development in all facets of life in Taraba State.

“Let me salute Your Excellency and Your wife, all our Spiritual, Political and Traditional leaders and Indeed every Taraban especially the Church of the Lord and those who trusted the Church for guidance.

“I thank you for offering yourselves (our leaders) to serve God and humanity in a time like this. May the Lord reward you greatly and bless you richly in Jesus name.

“Above all I give thanks to God Almighty for being our Ebenezer to this point in time especially in Taraba State. As we give Him thanks, we establish and cement our relationship with Him into eternity. Amen.

“By His mercy and grace You will see His glory in Jesus name. Amen. We all need to seek after His will in faith and never to give up.

“Challenges may come but be rest assured that He has won the battle on your behalf already.

“To Your Excellency and our first Lady, be strong and resolute in governance and continue in the might you began with.

“Tarabans see you as the blessed one for the moment and the game changer by His grace. We have seen the finger of God in your administration and we urge you to go on with the good governance experienced already.

“My appeal to Your Excellency is to let thanksgiving break forth among the political class in the State as you plan to do soonest.

“To everyone of us, I implore you to stand with the administration in the place of prayer as it is clearly stated in the scriptures Timothy 2:1-2 (NIV): Pray for Those in Authority – he said.

“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness,” By this, we will see the glory of God upon our beloved Governor, his cabinet, the state Assembly, the Judiciary and all people of the state irrespective of their tribes, creed and faith.

“Let love reign amongst us and motivate us to pray for one another and never to indulge into any act of trying to undermine anyone Or outsmart anyone for any reason – he added.