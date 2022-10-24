Abak women pledge support for Akpabio’s Senatorial ambition

What was initially considered as enlightenment/sensitization visit to the women of Abak by Her Excellency, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio turned into a carnival as a mammoth crowd gathered at Primary School, No I, Abak to celebrate Unoma Akpabio and by extension the husband, Senator Godswill Akpabio, whose frequent reference to his name at the venue elicited deafening ovation.

The day which many christened as “testing the microphone”, would remain a day to remember especially the cultural displays, the musical interludes that the people danced to joyfully with abandon and the poignant speeches that reminded many of the obligation they owe certain leaders who have acquitted themselves at their various stations of duty.

Mrs. Nnene Ime Umana, wife of a renowned business mogul and politician, late Dr Ime Sampson Umana, who set the tone of the day’s event, lauded Senator Godswill Akpabio for what he has been doing and what he would continue to do, adding that he is one the women of Abak know and are supporting for the Senate in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

She described Akpabio as a peculiar person, a destiny child and an uncommon man.

Obongawnan Umana, who could not hide her excitement, thanked Mrs. Akpabio for filling the gap for her husband stating, “we cannot afford to waste that seat”, an obvious reference to the seat of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, which many are contending but which Senator Akpabio is clearly the candidate to beat.

The chapter chairman of APC in Abak, Otuekong Ofunmbuk Anaka in his speech said, “Your Excellency, you have come, you have seen, Abak is for APC, Abak is for Godswill Akpabio”, citing the mammoth crowd as undisputed evidence of the people’s love for Akpabio.

Anaka traced the history of the 2019 election and the anomalies that sequel it, affirming that the people of Abak voted massively for APC but the results were manipulated to deny APC and Akpabio of the well-deserved victory.

The APC chapter chairman advised the people not to sit on the fence but act as progressives that they are by being vigilant enough to ensure that the criminal electoral heist of 2019 is not repeated.

He charged party faithful to work hard to bring a progressive government to Akwa Ibom State.

The Chapter Youth Leader of APC in Abak, Mr Israel Udo, thanked Her Excellency for finding time to come and fraternize with the women of Abak .

He reminded Mrs. Akpabio and her entourage that Akpabio did a lot for Abak and so is a man after the heart of Abak people.

Mr Israel Udo who is fondly referred to as Udo Victor asserted that Akpabio is the only one as at today that can make Annang and indeed Akwa Ibom to be heard at the national stage.

The women leader in Abak, Mrs Grace Ebong, pledged the support of the women of Abak for Akpabio, assuring Her Excellency that in this cause, the women of Abak shall neither sleep nor slumber.

She prayed God to safeguard the campaigns and grant APC victory at all levels.

The APC candidate for Abak/Atim-Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Surveyor Clement Jumbo, in his riveting goodwill message said, “Today, I would not talk about myself but about the one that is greater than me”, referring to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The National Assembly hopeful stated that because Akpabio did not discriminate,he deserves to return to the Senate since he would represent all and sundry without discrimination.

Jumbo described as sheer hypocrisy the insistence on a phony called Abak turn while in the same breath supporting a Northerner to take over after eight years of occupation of the presidency by a Northerner, concluding that he who goes to equity must go with clean hands.

APC candidate for Abak State Constituency, Dr (Barr) Emmanuel Udosen, in his message to the people said that when counting local governments that are sure bets for Godswill Akpabio, after Essien-Udim should be Abak, stating that the people of Abak have undiluted love for Akpabio and view him as a special gift to the State.

The debonair House of Assembly hopeful described 2007- 2015 as the years of Jubilee in the State, adding that in the past seven years post the period aforestated, nothing has happened.

Udosen reiterated that Akpabio was the only man they can send to the Senate and be assured of effective representation at this material time, asserting that the Senate matter is not about turn but capacity.

The Akwa Ibom State women leader of APC, Obongawnan (Hon) Obonodo Uko, who introduced pulsating drama to the event, declared that the burgeoning crowd was not borrowed but rather an eloquent proof that Abak is for Akpabio.

The cynosure of the day and wife of the APC candidate for North West Senatorial District, Her Excellency, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, who regaled the crowd with songs themed around Akpabio’s ambition told the animating supporters that Senator Akpabio would bring back joy and happiness to the people of the State.

Mrs. Akpabio spent time to sensitize and educate the people on the need to vote wisely, emphasising the broom is the symbol of the party.

She advised the people to internalize the symbol and make sure that all their votes are cast for the broom symbol in 2023 elections.

Mrs. Akpabio recently commenced sensitization/enlightenment visits to local governments in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

The senatorial district has 10 local government areas and so far, the workaholic former governor’s wife has visited Ukanafun, Oruk-Anam, Ika, Essien-Udim and still counting.

