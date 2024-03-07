Aba IPP The  Only Electricity Company In Nigeria Capable of Generation and Distribution of Power.- Benedict Oramah

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Aba IPP is the only Electricity Company In Nigeria that is fully integrated with embedded generation and distribution capacity, adding that the model allows Aba IPP to generate and supply power to its immediate community as a priority before sales of excess power to the National Grid.

President and Chairman of the Board of African Export Import Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah who made this known at the occasion of Commissioning of Aba IPP Abia State, Nigeria , pointed out that this embedded power generation model strategically ensures constant power supply in the ring-fenced area, regardless of the performance of the National Grid and associated distribution infrastructure.

He expressed optimism that with the Aba Geometric Power plant having been commissioned,that the Nigerian Power sector is about to witness a revolutionary project,which along with enabling regulatory framework such as the 2023 Electricity Act, would herald the inclusion of private sector participants, explaining that Aba IPP structure enables the sponsor to control their destiny and avoid transferred inefficiencies from other players,as well as enable value creation through improved cost management at sourcing level, generation, distribution and collection levels.

He also informed that Aba IPP depicts the importance of continuity and unity of purpose in governance. He said it showcases the contributions of several generations of leaders since 2004, working towards accomplishing meaningful change.

According to him,” The Aba IPP power project also underscores what can be achieved when Public and private sector stakeholders join forces to impact humanity. It re-emphasizes to us the value of quality leadership and benefits of building together as a people to pursue the upliftment of our collective welfare”

He commended Professor Bart Nnaji for his steadfastness, said the journey started in 2004 with tremendous challenges along the way and that it takes a man of high commitment not to be deterred.

Continuing, he expressed gratitude to the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti ,whose visionary leadership has created enabling environment for this transformational journey and the Federal Government of Nigeria for granting the opportunity to Professor Bart Nnaji as well as helping address some of the challenges faced along the way.