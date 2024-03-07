Leadership Newspaper Names Seplat Energy as Oil & Gas Company of the Year

Seplat Energy Plc, leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), has emerged as the Leadership Newspaper Oil & Gas Company of the Year.

The Company was honoured at the recently concluded Leadership Annual Conference and Awards held in Abuja.

According to the Leadership Group, Seplat Energy was recognised for striving to end routine flares in its operations by committing $11.5m towards projects that will end flaring and another $10.8m towards installing gas compression facilities at the flow stations in Amukpe, Oben and Sapele.

The media group stated: “Seplat Energy is a leading supplier of processed natural gas to the expanding Nigerian domestic market with working interest gas volumes averaged 112.3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd), 30 percent of processed gas used for electricity in Nigeria.

“In 2023, the company committed $11.5m towards projects that will end routine flares in its operations, including $10.8m towards installing gas compression facilities at the flow stations in Amukpe, Oben and Sapele, and $0.7m towards incineration at the Amukpe flow station.

“With a significantly high indigenous workforce of 98 per cent, Seplat Energy seeks to ensure there is a positive multiplier effect on the local economy through significant local content spend, enhancing the Company’s local supply chain and contributing to a thriving and competitive local market”.

Seeking to use local business partners has also simultaneously reduced Seplat Energy’s operating costs and project risks by developing a mutually beneficial relationship with the Company’s local partners, the Leadership Newspaper said.

The media group also commended Seplat Energy award of the ISO 55001 Asset Management certification, which now subjects the company to annual surveillance audits in 2023 and 2024 and a recertification audit in April 2025 in line with ISO 55001 3-yearly certification renewal cycle.

The Chairman, Leadership Group, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah, earlier in her remarks, said the conference and awards provided an exceptional platform in setting the agenda and offering solutions to many of the country’s problems and to reward excellence in business and politics.

The keynote address of the event was delivered by the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and renowned political economist, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.

Commenting on the awards, the Director, External Affairs & Social performance, Chioma Afe, thanked the Leadership Group for the honour and recognition. She said: “Seplat Energy has a sustained ability to deliver growth across board and will continue to create the needed value for all its stakeholders. Today, we are challenged by this award to continue to do and give more as a Company.”

Seplat Energy was represented at the event by its Strategic & Corporate Intelligence Manager, Ibrahim Muhammed; and the Senior Government Relations Adviser, Sagagi Auwalu.