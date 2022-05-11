A.S. Roma Academy: Idimogu sends two successful candidate to Abuja for final screening Abroad

Following the successful completion of the screening exercise for A.S. Roma trials in Lagos, Idimogu has sponsored two successful candidate to Abuja for the final screening exercise abroad, Mmadu Prince Ikechukwu and Kalu Chijioke respectively.

According to them, the Lawmaker has created an enabling environment for the reduction of crime in Lagos, even as they described Idimogu’s innovation as an intervention to sport development in the state.

Speaking shortly after the visitation in his residence, Mmadu Prince Ikechukwu (20) called on other politicians to work closely with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the need to promote grassroots football.

Ikechukwu who was selected for the AS Roma trials in Abuja said “I have put in my best for this result. I want to say a big thanks to the Lawmaker who I do not know nor seen before. I say God bless him and give him life to enjoy his labour.

“I want other politicians to follow the footsteps of Hon Jude to fish out hidden talents.

Similarly, Kalu Chijioke (18)said ” The selection is alright, it was organized. At the end of the day people that practiced hard daily got selected.

“Those that are not selected, this is not their last chance, they should try, for me, this is my own time, am happy and thankful to God for that”.

For a better society