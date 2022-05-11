President Buhari greets Senator Ike Ekweremadu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, as he turns 60 May 12, 2022.

The President rejoices with the lawmaker, his family, friends and associates on the landmark celebration, saluting his contributions to the legislature, where he has served since 2003.

The lawyer and politician, President Buhari says, has made salutary impact on constitutional and electoral reforms in the country, as well as serving as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, where he successfully spearheaded the enhancement of the powers of the regional parliament.

In a polity where there is high attrition rate of elected officials, the President lauds Ekweremadu’s staying power, which must be an expression of the confidence his people have in him.

President Buhari equally commends the public service trajectory of Ekweremadu, which has seen him serve as Chief of Staff to an Enugu State Governor, Secretary to the State Government, Senator, Deputy Senate President, and Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament.

He wishes the lawmaker good health, sound mind, and further service to God and humanity.

For a better society