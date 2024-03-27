75th birthday Celebration, Thanksgiving of Second Republic Sen. Mike Ajegbo held in Lagos

L-r… Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; his wife Princess Bunmi Anyaoku; The Celebrant, Second Republic Senator, Mike Ajegbo; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and Executive Chairman of Fano Shipping Agencies Limited, Eze (Amb) Damian Emeka Obianigwe.

L-r… Mr Val Onuekwusi; The Celebrant, Second Republic Senator, Mike Ajegbo; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Obi Chuka ikebuego; retired Major-General Ike Nwachukwu; former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Dele Joseph Ezeoba; former Chief Of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd) and Mr Agunze Ikokwu.

L-r… Former Chief Of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi and retired Major-General Ike Nwachukwu.

L-r… Prof Pat Utomi ; President Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze ,Dr. Chike Madueke; Chief Goodnews Ugorji; Chief Augustine Anozie Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka.

Cross section of the Women at the Church Services.

L-r … Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with former Chief Of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd).

(3rd left) The Celebrant, Second Republic Senator, Mike Ajegbo; poses with friends.

L-r… Executive Chairman of Fano Shipping Agencies Limited, Eze (Amb) Damian Emeka Obianigwe, exchanging greetings with the Celebrant, Second Republic Senator, Mike Ajegbo.

The Celebrant, Second Republic Senator, Mike Ajegbo; his wife Mrs. Julie behind their Son Micheal, during the Thanksgiving Service.

From the 2nd left, Princess Bunmi Anyaoku her husband Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins; the Celebrant, Second Republic Senator, Mike Ajegbo, his wife Mrs. Julie and others during the 75th birthday Celebration and Thanksgiving of Mike Ajegbo held at Catholic Church of the Assumption in Lagos on 23/3/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

