4th Edition of Blakey’s National Tax Conference holds April 16 in Lagos

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The 4th Edition of Blakey’s National Tax Conference holds on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Pholax Hotel and Suites Anthony village Lagos.

The event which holds by 9 am has the theme: “Tax transparency and Accountability of Tax revenues in Nigeria”.

The occasion is to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Ite-Ozubulu Intellectuals forum.

The Chairman of the occasion is expected to be Dr. Oluwafemi Babalola, former Executive Director, Intercontinental Bank Plc, while the Keynote Speaker/ Host is Chief Blakey Ijezie, FCA, who will speak on “The game is about to change”.

Other speakers are: Prof. Friday Ndubuisi, Professor of Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos, Nigeria; and Dr. Tunji Adeniyi, former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic planning, Ekiti State as well as former Managing Director/ CEO, United Bank for Africa, Nairobi, Kenya .

Also to speak on the occasion are: Pastor Felix Jarikream, publisher, writer, ex-banker, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc; author of successful books- including “How To Be a Wealthy Controller’, Lead Pastor, Perfect Repot Lekki Lagos and Engr. Joe Nwakwe, petroleum Engineer by training and practice is an Administration of Akuluouno –Think Home Forum. He is also the immediate past chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is a lead partner at Zera Advisory and Consulting Lagos with over 30 years of Oil and Gas industry experience.

