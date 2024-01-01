2024 will be more fulfilling for us, Kwara Gov assures residents

Gbenga Olarinoye, ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the people of the state on the new year of the Gregorian calendar, urging them to work with the administration to promote sustainable development and a more fulfilling (new) year.

In a New Year message to the people of the state, the Governor commended Kwarans for always acting out the epithet of being a state of harmony that is a major selling point of Kwara State.

Assuring that the government will continue to deliver on its core mandate of ensuring safety of lives and properties, maintaining law and order, and providing basic amenities and infrastructure within available resources, he called for more positive energy and constructive engagement of various agencies of government and representatives of the people for better service deliveries.

The Governor also called on Nigerians to support government’s reforms, including the ones embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu, saying the objective is to build a more resilient economy that gives everyone a fair shot in life.

The Governor wishes Kwarans and Nigerians a more fulfilling New Year (2024), and asked God to guide and protect the citizens, and exhorted everyone to be the ideal Nigerian or global citizen they would like to see or relate with in every space.