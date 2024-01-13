2024 EDO GUBER: PDP designing it’s own doom

ORIAIFOH GODWINS

As the electioneering process for the 2024 Edo governorship election builds up, events have been unfolding, as Edo people witness scheming and intrigues, from all the major parties that have shown interest in presenting their candidates to contest in the election, but of particular interest, is the scheming and massive transactions that characterized the process in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Edo people have seen how Asuelimen Ighodalo is being forced on the people of Edo State, by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki. This, of course, is no longer news.

Obaseki’s anointed aspirant, Asuelimen Ighodalo, was presented to all the other aspirants in Chief Tom Ikimi’s house in Igueben, and the other aspirants, including John Yakubu, whom many thought was a very serious contender, stepped down for Asuen Ighodalo. Somebody described those that stepped down as; “SETTLE ME ASPIRANTS”☺️ whatever that meant.

The kangaroo, so-called screening committee, gathered a couple of ‘anywhere belle face’ leaders in Edo North, and claimed that Edo North leaders have endorsed Asuen Ighodalo as the PDP gubernatorial candidate; they again, did the same in Edo central with a supposed Bishop announcing the ignominious endorsement…WHAT MONEY CANNOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST 😂

I was waiting to see the Edo South leaders’ declaration of the acceptance of Ighodalo as the anointed candidate, but that never came, before the Edo state Secretary of the party, Mr. Hillary Otsu, wrote to disclaim the adoptions made by Edo North and Edo central factional, so-called leaders.

Away from the above, we must be reminded of the fact that INTEGRITY, TRANSPARENCY, DUE PROCESS and INCLUSIVENESS, are the key ingredients for ensuring good governance, and anything short of these criteria will only result in colossal failure and reinforcing of bad and irresponsible government. We witnessed this in the coming of Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Obaseki….in my opinion, however, Oshiomhole was better, comparatively, though his tenure was characterized by tears, deceits and woes.

Obaseki once said he would never attempt to be a godfather, and some believed him, but today no? I leave the answer to the people of Edo State.

On a final note, may I give this one billion advice to the so-called leaders of the PDP: in the upcoming 2024 Edo guber, be transparent in the choice of your candidate, ensure your candidate has adequate integrity, proven track record in governance and will be acceptable to party people, as well as to Edo voters that do not belong to any political party, nor vote according to party affiliation, but according to the content of the candidates, irrespective of their party, otherwise, Edo PDP, will be ‘designing’ its own death and final burial in Edo State, as the imposition of Asuelimen Ighodalo, will be vehemently resisted by the people of Edo state; BELIEVE ME, OR BELIEVE NOTHING ELSE. Those that have ears amongst them, let them hear.

