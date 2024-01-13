Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Pre –Pre-Convocation Press Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)  Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa;  Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG, Prof  Lucian Obinna  Chukwu, during the Pre –Convocation  Press Conference held in UNILAG  on 10/1/2024...  PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
61
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…  Acting Registrar of  UNILAG, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research,  Prof Bola Oboh; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)  Prof   Ayodele Atsenuwa;  Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Management Service) Prof   Lucian Obinna   Chukwu;  Bursar  (UNILAG)  Mrs. Oluwafunmilola  Adekunle; Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Professor David  Oke.

L-r …Executive Director Unilag Business School, Prof. Mike Adebamowo; University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; Bursar  (UNILAG)   Mrs. Oluwafunmilola  Adekunle;  Acting Registrar of  UNILAG, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; during the Pre –Convocation  Press Conference held in UNILAG  on 10/1/2024.  PHOTOS: CHINYERE  IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10605 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 12, 2024

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries , Mgbidi Lagos…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 11, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 10, 2024

1 of 410