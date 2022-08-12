2023: Why South East should be given Chance

Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State should’ve stepped it up and advocated instead ”that only candidates from the South East are good enough to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.”

Nigeria is made up of six geopolitical zones, namely: South West ,South South, South East, North West, North Central, North East

And since this current democratic dispensation, the South West geopolitical zone has produced the President, via Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, between May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007. And now, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is occupying the post of Vice President, since May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023.

South South has had its share via Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. He was the Vice President between May 29, 2007 until the demise of Alhaji Musa Yar’adua sometime in 2009. Jonathan became the President after his (Yar’adua) demise and completed the unexpired tenure till May 29, 2011. Thereafter, he contested and won election for another four years until May 29, 2015.

So, justice, equity and fairness demand that the South East geopolitical zone should be allowed to produce the President in 2023. Governor Akeredolu should spearhead this orientation instead of canvassing that the South West should equally be given a chance in 2023. He who goes to equity should go with clean hands.

My name is Chief Okwudili Ijezie (Ite Ozubulu).