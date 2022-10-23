2023 presidency: Obi-Datti begins door-to-door campaign

Chief Joemartins Uzodike, Coordinator, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra, on Sunday called on all the support groups to begin door-to-door and market campaign for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Uzodike made the call when he received members of Associates of Peter Obi (APO), a political pressure group, in his Awka-Etiti county home, Idemili South Local Government Area Anambra, on Sunday.

APO is the umbrella of members of different political parties rooting for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti as next president and vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

Uzodike, former Commissioner for Information in Anambra and long-standing political associate of Mr Obi, said the council adopted door-to-door and market campaign strategy for effective result.

He said it was through inter person communication that majority of Nigerians would understand the good plans of the presidential candidate of Labour party.

Uzodike said, so far Obi-Datti project looks divine due to the large support it is getting across the country.

“Peter Obi’s growing popularity is not because he talks better or behaves better than others, but because God is at the centre of the project and directing every other thing according to His will,” he said.

Uzodike who commended the commitment made by Nigerians both home and in the Diaspora in the promoting the activities of Obi’s presidential bid, said he (Obi) will unite and fix the country if elected.

“I know the passion of Mr Obi on the challenges faced by our nation. I am Privileged to have joined him in most of his consultations with who is who in this country and by the grace of God if elected, things will change for better,” he said.

He assured members of APO and other people backing Mr Obi that nobody who backed the project would labour in vain.

Dr Vero Okechukwu, a member of APO Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra, said the group has people of like minds from various political parties who believe in the vision of Obi-Datti project.

She noted that the era when Nigerians must work strictly on the dictates of political parties they belong was over.

“Members of APO share the view that old political order when members of political parties should behave like cult groups is over.

“The country is sinking today because of this old political culture, that is why we decided to come up with this initiative to let Nigerians understand that they must not be forced into voting a bad person because he is a member of their party,” she said.

Mr Ebele Anoliefo, Coordinator of APO, Idemili South Local Government Area, said the group visited to congratulate Uzodike on his appointment as the coordinator of Obi-Datti presidential campaign council.

He said the group exists across Anambra and other states as a volunteer arm for the support of Mr Obi’s presidential project.

“We know that election is a capital intensive venture the world over, some of us believe that we can pull our resources and support Mr Peter Obi whose pronouncements so far shown hope for the ordinary Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)