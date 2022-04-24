Champion Newspapers Limited
2023: Jonathan has accepted to join APC to pursue his Presidential Ambition —Abati confirms

Former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati has confirmed that his ex-principal, Goodluck Jonathan is set to join the All Progressives Congress, APC. Abati said Jonathan would be declared for presidency on the platform of the ruling party.

There were reports that the former president had given the APC a condition that he would only join the party if he would get an automatic ticket to run for president in 2023. Just yesterday, some protesters had stormed the Abuja residence of the former president, asking him to declare for presidency.

Jonathan, while addressing the protesters said he was working on something. However, Abati in a post on his verified Facebook page said Jonathan has accepted to join the APC to pursue his presidential ambition.

 

