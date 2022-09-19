2023: I’m PDP member but ‘obidient’ – Ifaluyi-Isibor

A former member of the House of Representatives and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

Ifaluyi-Isibor said though he supported former Vice-President Atiku in the 2019 presidential election, he has switched to support Obi for the 2023 presidency because of his track records.

Ifaluyi-Isibor, also the Director of Mobilisation, Nigeria Diaspora Youth Coalition for Peter Obi, disclosed this on Monday while fielding questions on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily program.

He stated that he was not blinded by party loyalty, noting that he did not need to belong to the Labour Party to support its presidential candidate.

“I’m a member of the PDP and glad to be a member of the PDP but I am one that is very ‘Obidient’.

“We cannot continuously pretend that all is well and because I am a member of the PDP, then whoever the PDP candidate is, then you must support. That is not how democracy plays out in other developed economies. There are members of the Democrat Party who support Republican candidates and vice-versa. So, it is about the capacity, the competence and the capability of the individuals”, he said.

