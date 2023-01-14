2023: APC trying to intimate INEC, plotting to postpone elections – PDP 

…Place APC members on watchlist, party tells security agencies

…Kumalia, our Senatorial candidate for Borno Central

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC), of plotting to derail the 2023 electioneering process, in a bid to ensure that the elections does not hold as scheduled.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who made this known during a Press Interactive Session in Abuja, insists that the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election Date is “Sacrosanct!”

He said “Our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been following the many furtive narratives being promoted by the APC with the view to blackmail critical election stakeholders to accede to its design to postpone the 2023 general elections, particularly the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“Our Party had earlier alerted the nation of a well-oiled plot by the APC to orchestrate security situation and promote circumstances to warrant the postponement of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The ultimate intent of the APC is to use such unfounded circumstance to derail the entire electoral process and impose an undemocratic situation on our country. February 25, 2023 is already locked in for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the security agencies have given their assurances, the Federal Government has also given its assurance; Nigerians are ready for election and will not accept any postponement of elections under any guise whatsoever.

According to Ologunagba, Nigerians have rejected the APC and her presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to their multiple failures, corruption and the hardship they have inflicted on the citizens in the last seven and half years.

“Nigerians are not ready to continue with a hopelessly corrupt, miserably incompetent and viciously insensitive political party, the APC, which has mortgaged the future of our country with an accumulated N77 trillion debt as revealed by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“This explains why the APC and its Presidential Candidate continue to promote and encourage violence in various parts of our country including attacking INEC facilities.

“The APC and its leaders are desperate to use their doomsday orchestrations to frighten and blackmail INEC to alter the electoral schedule after which the APC will take advantage of the situation to unsettle the general election, foist a constitutional crisis and truncate the nation’s democratic process,

“The PDP therefore charges INEC, as an independent institution not to succumb to the blackmails of the APC but focus on its preparations and fix its eyes on delivering a free, fair, transparent and credible election on February 25, 2023.

“The PDP also demands that Security Agencies should place APC leaders on watchlist and take urgent steps to halt APC’s implementation of Asiwaju Tinubu’s directives to his party members, as contained in the recently leaked video, to deploy violence and underhand dealings in the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians are eager to vote on February 25, 2023. They have suffered a lot and cannot wait to kick out the vicious, insensitive and corrupt APC and vote in the PDP and Atiku Abubakar to rescue and rebuild our nation.

“Atiku Abubakar is poised to win the majority of votes cast across the country and secure 25% in all the States of the Federation to emerge President on the very first ballot. Those trying to push the run-off narrative or postponement of elections should perish the thought. They should get ready for elections or quit the race.”

Ologunagba said the party are aware of the “falsehood” speared by the APC, trying to make people think the PDP has no candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial seat and went on to debunk the rumour.

“For clarity, the PDP states in an unequivocal term that our Candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial election remains Hon. Umara Muhammad Kumalia as confirmed in the list of candidates for the 2023 general elections as published by INEC.”

He said the APC know they cannot match the popularity of Hon. Kumaima and urged the good people of Borno Central Senatorial District, to disregard the rumour, come out in mass and support him as he marches to victory.