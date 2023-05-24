10th NASS: Respect APC’s zoning arrangement, Legislative aides tell Yari, others

.As Lawan denies interest in Senate Presidency

.Wike endorses Akpabio

By Adekunle Adesuji

Forum of National Assembly Legislative Aides from North West , on Tuesday asked Senators and Members – elect for the 10th National Assembly , vying for leadership positions against the decision of National Working Committee ( NWC) of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) , to back down .

The forum made the call in Abuja at a special press conference within the premises of the National Assembly .

The NWC of APC had in its zoning arrangements for the leadership of 10th National Assembly , picked Senator Godswill Akpabio from South – South , as preferred candidate for Presidency of the Senate and Senator Jibrin Barau from North West for Deputy President of the Senate .

The party in a statement signed to that effect by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka , picked Hon Tajudeen Abbas from North West for the Speakership position of the House of Representatives and Hon Benjamin Kalu from South East for Deputy Speakership position .

The zoning arrangement was however not respected by some other APC federal lawmakers – elect interested in the positions like Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara West ,vying for Senate President , Sani Musa vying for Deputy Senate President , Muktar Betara , vying for Speakership of the House of Representatives etc ..

But in their support for the choices made by the NWC of APC , the National Assembly Legislative Aides from North West , said the party was in order for picking Senator Jibrin Barau for Deputy President of the Senate and Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas for Speakership of the House of Representatives .

The forum in its statement signed by Zonal Leader, Abdulrazaq Dunkawa and Secretary, Silas Gabriel Garba , said Northwest deserved the two presiding officers’ positions zoned to it , for contributing the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections .

The statement reads in part : ” We Legislative Aides from the North West like to place on record that the geo – political zone contributed the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections .

” Results from the elections show that North West played crucial role of keeping APC in power by securing the majority of Honourable members and Distinguished Senators in both chambers .

“The Zone no doubt rightly deserves the zoning made by the party as far as leadership of the 10th National Assembly is concerned .

” We therefore call on other contestants to allow for party supremacy to establish discipline , order and legislative democracy to thrive in the 10th National Assembly ” .

Meanwhile, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday debunked media report that he has joined the race for Presidency of the 10th Senate.

Lawan in a statement personally signed said that he has never told anyone that about aspiration of contesting for Presidency of the 10th Senate.

Lawan said, “I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Tuesday declared his total support for the ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the office of the Senate President of the 10th Senate, saying, “this is the time for me to support him because he supported me when I wanted to be the governor of River State.”

Receiving members of the Stability Group, a group of Senators-elect, rooting for the emergence of Akpabio, led by its Director General, Senator Ali Ndume, Wike said, “if truly we want this country to move forward from where we are today, I see nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the President-elect as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. On this Akpabio and Barau project we are together to make sure they win”.

” Akpabio supported me during my governorship ambition. He stood by me all through and ensured that I won. I don’t pay back good with evil. This is pay back time for him. I will stand by him until he emerges the next Senate President. Our team would soon meet to take a position on your aspiration.

“Don’t be worried or disturbed with the contending forces against your aspiration, it is normal in politics. Power is not given on a platter, you fight for it. I am impressed that despite your endorsement by your party and the President-elect, you are still consulting your colleagues. That is the way it should be.

“Let us be fair to this country. If we continue this way, Nigeria will not succeed. Don’t waiver stay firm and you will win at the end of the day,” he stressed.

In his response, the Senate Presidential hopeful, Senator Godswill Akpabio thanked Governor Wike for his support for his aspiration to emerge the next Senate President, saying, “let me congratulate you for ending your tenure as the governor of River State on the high. You have done well for your people and Nigerians. History would be kind to you as you exit office in the next few days. You believe in justice, equity and fairness and that is what Nigerians know you for.

Earlier, the DG of the group, Senator Ali Ndume, had described Governor Wike as a man of his words and very reliable. According to him, “Governor Wike was the first to buy into the Akpabio/ Barau project. Wike is a reliable individual that is always committed to his promises. We need your support at this crucial time because you are very influential in the PDP, ” he declared.