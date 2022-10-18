Zulum to introduce vocational skills in 2,775 Almajiri schools in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has ordered the immediate integration of vocational skills in over 2,775 Tsangaya centres widely known in the northern part of Nigeria as Almajiri schools and 451 Islamiyya schools across the State.

Zulum, who disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the members of the Borno State Board for Arabic and Tsangaya Schools, at the Government House, Maiduguri said that with the introduction of vocational education, numeracy, and literacy skills, the State Government intends to streamline the informal and formal education system to qualify Tsangaya schools products to get admitted into colleges and universities.

Zulum also observed that the integration of vocational education will help to reduce the number of the out of school children and Almajiri’s roaming the streets in all parts of the State.

The Borno Arabic and Tsangaya Board have registered 2,775 Tsangaya schools across the 27 Local Government Areas of the State, with exception of Kala Balge, Guzamala, and Abadam LGAs which were not accessible due to insecurity.

Earlier, the chairman of the Board, Sheik Aliyu Ahmad Abulfatahi said “due to security challenges the members of the board cannot go to Kala Balge, Guzamala, and Abadam councils.

“There are a total of 224,068 learners out of which 97,249 are boarding learners, while 128,789 attend during the day time. Out of the 224,068 registered centres, 1,683 were registered for full intervention, whereas 1,093 did not”, the chairman added.

Sheik Abulfatahi while presenting the findings of the validation and registration of Sangaya schools conducted across the 27 LGAs of the State said they were not able to visit Kala-Balge, Guzamala and Abadam due to rainfall and insecurity.

The Chairman said that the board also identified 451 Islamiyya schools operating across the State.

