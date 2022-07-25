Zulum supports business of 22-yr-old UNIMAID student with N1m

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The electronic business of 22 year old, 200 level student of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has gotten a support with the sum if N1 million by the Borno state Governor Prof. Babagna Zulum to help her business of selling famous Borno cap via social media..

Fatma Abba Kyati is a 22 year old student of Biology education, UNIMAID,, who engaged cap selling via social media in which prominent Nigerians including the Permanent Secretory, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasiru Gwaezo..

Governor Babagana Zulum who announced the donation to the student during the graduation of youths trained in graphics design .and handset repairs which held at the Agency for Mass Literacy, Maiduguri during the week said Borno state government is proud of Fatima Abba Kyati) for engaging in e commercial bossiness of Cap where prominent people were patronising her.

Governor Zulum who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Isa Marte said ” I here by on behalf of Governor, I will buy two caps at the cist of N1 million to encourage her and help her expand her business, as well as encourage more youths to emulate her”.

He said ‘ * Fatima we are proud of you. You are doing the state proud for engaging in the e commerce of selling the famous Borno cap to customers across the nation. I urged other youths to emulate her. The training in ICT by NEDC will not only take off the youths on the street but also stimulate the stage economy.

Earlier, speaking, the permanent secretary ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nasiru Gwaezo who represented by his minister at the occasion said ” this cap. I am wearing , I bought it from a Borno. young Lady by the name Fatima, who have been selling me caps in the last 4 years but I have not met her until today”

” She has been selling me caps via social media for long . so I want to use this opportunity to appreciate her by given automatic ticket to be part of the next training in the area of her choice and place of her choice”, Dr Gwaezo added.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the donation, Fatima Kyari who hails from Magumeri local government area of the state, said ” I am using the proceed of my business to pay my school, transportation and other basic needs”.

” I am a 200 level student of Biology education from. UNIMAID. I am not the one making the caps but I buy it from the makers and sell them via my Instagram handles. My caps ranging from N18,500, N19,00 to N30,000 when they pay in the money and , I send the caps through Borno Express.

Fatima who is also the second born out of the 11th child of her parents, further explained that she has been using the proceed to also assist in settling the school fees and other expenses of her young ones.

