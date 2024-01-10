Champion Newspapers Limited
Zulum signs 2024 appropriation bill  of N358.7bn into law

AHMED  MARI, Maidugurii

 

 

Governor  Babagana Zulum of Borno state  signed into law the 2024 budget  of N358,732,146,000.00  passed by the  State House of Assembly with an adjustment amounting to N18.1b. into law.

Signing into law  the budget at the Government House Maiduguri, on Wednesday, Governor Zulum urged heads of agencies and members of the state executive council to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation bill while presenting their memos for approval.

The governor while commending  the leadership and members of Borno State House of Assembly for approving the budget on time, said ” we have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly, we also have to commend the maturity of the house,” .

Zulum also expressed optimism regarding the potential impact of the appropriation bill, emphasizing that with capital expenditure standing at N208.7b, it is designed to provide dividends of democracy to the people of Borno State.

With the increase in the budget size, the revised capital expenditure now stands at over N208.4b while the revised recurrent expenditure is N150.4b.

The revised appropriation bill was presented by the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to the governor at the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Earlier speaking,the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Abduljareem Lawan commended the governor for the quality projects he has executed across the state in the last five years.

Hon. Lawan said  that the upward review of the appropriation bill was to capture some areas of critical significance to the lives of the people.

The speaker was accompanied by his deputy, Engr Abdullahi Askira, and other principal officers of Borno State House of Assembly.

