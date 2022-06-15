Champion Newspapers Limited
Zulum sends 20 commissioner nominees to Borno Assembly

News
Babagana Umara Zulum.
AHMED MARI, , Maiduguri

 

 

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has presented a list of 20  new Commissioner nominees  to the Borno State House of Assembly for confirmation.

 

The Executive communication which was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan for confirmation dated 14th May, 2022 contained list of 20 nominees.

 

It could be recalled that about 40 days ago, Governor Zulum announced the dissolution of the  state executive council (SEC) to allow any member of the cabinet who was interested in contesting APC primary for any political position to do so in line with the constitutional provision.

 

Those who made the list of the new state Exco  include Prof. Mohammed Arab Alhaji, Hon. Pogu Lawan Chibok,  Architect Isa Garba  Haladu, Hon.  Abatcha Umar Ngala, Engineer Mustapha Gubio and Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

 

Others include  Hon. Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, Engr Tijani Alkali Goni, Dr. Ali Bunu Mustapha, Hon. Sugun Mai  Meleh, Engineer Dr. Babagana Mustapha Malumbe, Hon. Saina Buba,  Hon. Yerima Lawan Kareto, Engineer Yuguda Saleh Vungas, Hon. Abubakar Tijani, Hon. Buba Lawan Walama,  Hon. Adamu Alhaji Lawan, Hon. Kaka Shehu Lawan, Architect Yerima Saleh and Hon. Babakura Abba Jato.

 

Governor Zulum further expressed his appreciation to the the State House of Assembly for their support, cooperation and cordial  relationship.

 

Daily Champion observed that 16 out of the 20 nominees were re-appointed while two were dropped  and replaced by two new lines.

