Zulum leads Borno delegation to the funeral of his spokesperson

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday, led a delegation of Borno people to attend the funeral prayer of his spokesperson, Malam Isa Umar Gusau, which was held at the National Mosque in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The delegation comprises the senators representing Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, Borno North, Barr. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, members of the House of Representatives from Borno, Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani and the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari.

Before the prayers, accompanied by the Vice President President, Kashim Shettima, Zulum personally conveyed the remains of his late spokesperson from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport to the National Mosque in Abuja where the funeral prayer was observed.

Isa Gusau died on Thursday evening at a hospital in India after a protracted illness.

Until his death, Gusau served as Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the incumbent Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. He also served in the same capacity to the then Governor of Borno State, now Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Malam Isa died at the age of 47 and is survived by two wives, three children, and many brothers and sisters.

The governor’s delegation also has Borno’s Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, commissioners, and several heads of government agencies and parastatals.

… Borno grieves, governor says after interment

Meanwhile, in a message after the funeral prayers, Zulum noted that the death of Malam Isa Gusau has thrown the entire Borno State into grief.

While praying for the repose of the soul of his late spokesperson, Zulum expressed gratitude to all those that have sent messages of condolence and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

“Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji’un, it’s a very sad moment, indeed every soul shall taste death. May Almighty Allah admit him into Jannatul Firdaus. The demise of Alhaji Isa Gusau has created a very big vacuum in the annals of Borno State, the entire people of Borno State are in grief and we pray for Almighty Allah to forgive him,” Zulum.

