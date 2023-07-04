Zulum introduces  free transport for farmers in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state government has introduced free transport service to farmers in Maiduguri to support and reduce their hardship as a result of the removal of the petroleum subsidy and also encourage them.

While flagging off the free transport service at Molai military checkpoint, at the outskirt of Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum said “today we are going to provide 60 luxurious buses, 30 pick up vehicles and Jega tricycles to convey you free of charge from Maiduguri to your farms back home. The buses will be provided by government, while pick up and the tricycles, we would liase with their union to pay for their fare. They would be shuttling three times a day”.

“This buses 15 in number each will be on the Maiduguri – Damboa and Mafa road each. On this road we are having additional 15 pick up vehicles and Jega tricycles each but I am calling on you to cooperate with the military to secure your farmlands, we are going to support the military and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to provide security cover”, Zulum assured.

While commending the military and other security agencies for the relative peace the state has been enjoying, Zulum said: ” there is no way that this over 10,000 people would be subjected to screening manually before been allowed to go to their farms, we have device possible way of allowing them without prejudice to the security “.

He said “food insecurity is worse than the insecurity itself. So we have to allow people have access to their farm but they should not go beyond, where the security agencies asked them to go. On our part we will from time to time support you (farmers)”.

He urged the farmers to always pray for the full restoration of peace and always report any suspicious movement or objects to the military and other security agencies.

Speaking in an interview, a farmer Ruth Mamza said “we thank Governor Zulum for the free transport, this will really reduce the hardship we are facing in paying transport fare.We used to pay N1,000 to and from daily as transport fare but thank God Governor Zulum has shoulder this exigency for us.”.

“The Governor has been encouraging us, he has a farm in Dalwa and today he is provided these buses, puck up and tricycles for us free. The only way we can pay him back is to pray for him. May Allah continue to guide and protect him”, she added.