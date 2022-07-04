Zulum inaugurates Borno c’ttee on reparation , reintegration, mgt of surrendered insurgents

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To address the problems associated with the massive surrender of Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa Provinces (ISWAP) the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has inaugurated a 26-man committee on repatriation, resettlement and management of repentant insurgents.

Inauguration the committee at the Government House, Maiduguri, Monday, Governor Zulum said “it is my singular honour and privilege to inaugurate the Borno state committee on repatriation, reintegration and management of repentant insurgents, with the massive surrendering of Boko Haram insurgents. This committee is to work with similar committee set up by the Federal which was chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and I served as the vice chairman “.

He said “the committee has three mandates of repatriation of the refugees, resettle the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), manage the welfare and reintegration of repentant insurgents. Very soon the Prudential commies will be in the state, I want you to have an interface with them and work closely with them “.

He added that “there is problem of accommodation in the repentant insurgents camps, we need to establish more camps to accommodate the increasing number of surrendering insurgents” stressing that though funding was a major problem but “I urge you to continue to solicit funds from cooperate organization, individuals and international donors”.

Zulum further explained that there is 15 million Euros where 7m were spent and remaining 8 million Euros which is manage by the UNDP, adding that the committee need to establish a bigger camp to accommodate the growing number of the surrendered insurgents.

In his speech, the chairman of the committee who is also the Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Kadafur assured the governor that they will work diligently to ensure that the tasks given to them is carried out according to the directives.

Kadafur who was represented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Kajashehu Lawan thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to be members of the important committee.

“We know security is primary responsibility of government and we will work according to task”, he assured.

Similarly, Governor Babagana Zulum has also inaugurated a committee on the resettlement of Gudumbaki and Mairari communities of Guzamala local government area of the state.

Also inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Maiduguri, Governor Zulum said ” at a point about 20 local government areas in Borno state were under insurgents occupation but thank God the military and other security other security agencies librated all the local government areas, except Gudumbali which have no human presence “.

He urged the committee to work hard to.ensure that hospitals, houses, secretariat, water resources and other basic immunities were provided for smooth resettlement of people if the two communities.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the committee chairman on the resettlement of Gudunbali community, Hon. Sugum Mai Mele assured the governor that they will leave no stone unturn in ensuring that the the communities are resettled in a dignified manner.

