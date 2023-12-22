Zulum in Kala-Balge, gives N100m to 10,000 families

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday, travelled to Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area where he coordinated the distribution of N100m to over 10,000 families.

Zulum travelled from Maiduguri onboard a helicopter to supervise the distribution of cash to residents most of whom lost their means of livelihood.

The beneficiaries included male heads of households, vulnerable women and housewives who received ten thousand naira (N10,000) cash each.

The governor explained that the distribution of the cash was to support residents in Rann, a place that was cut off by the perennial flooding from other parts of the state.

“We are here in Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge, mainly to provide cash support to this community that was cut off from the rest of the country for the last 6 months as a result of flooding,” Zulum said.

Water discharge from the Lagbdo dam in Cameroon Republic cause flooding every year, preventing residents from travelling to other parts of Borno to access their basic necessities.

… Governor gifts soldiers Christmas largesse

While in Rann, Governor Zulum addressed troops of the 3rd battalion. He expressed gratitude to the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and resilience in maintaining peace and protecting the people of Borno State.

The governor directed that all soldiers at the battalion be given N50,000 each as Christmas/end-of-the-year gift.

Zulum was accompanied to Rann by the majority leader at Borno State House of Assembly, Dige Mohammed, who hails from Kala-Balge LGA.

The entourage also had commissioners of Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, and that of Religious Affairs, Babagana Malarima, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mustapha Ali Busuguma, and some senior government officials.