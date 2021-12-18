Zulum in Damasak, distributes tools to 2,000 resettled farmers, directs drilling of 500 boreholes  

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has distributed packages containing varieties of agricultural tools and implements to over 2,000 resettled Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) farmers in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar local Government in northern Borno for dry season farming activities.

Governor Zulum while addressing the IDP farmers resettled from parts of Mobbar and neighbouring Abadam Local Government, which is under reconstruction, said the intervention was part of sustained efforts to create jobs, revive and boost irrigation farming towards the recovery of agriculture and increase potential for food sufficiency in the State.

Governor Zulum directed the release of funds for the construction of 500 tube-well boreholes to increase access to water for irrigation activities

Each of the resettled farmer-beneficiaries gets pack consisting of a water pump with accessories, NPK fertilizer, non-selective herbicides, 50,000 liters of petrol, 2,000 litres of engine oil and rice seedlings.

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the visit by the Senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari and Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, former Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Tijjani, members of Borno Assembly representing Mobbar and Abadam, and the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs.

Zulum, before leaving Damasak, also inspected a massive water project being constructed by Senator Abubakar Kyari as part of his constituency interventions in Damasak.

The water project, which is valued at N450million, has a combined capacity of producing 950,000 liters of water with three deep aquifers, and two middle aquifer water sources with reticulation pipelines to connect townships.

Governor Zulum commended Senator Kyari for the laudable project, which will have a direct positive impact on the lives of the people.

