Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Zulum in Damasak, distributes tools to 2,000 resettled farmers, directs drilling of 500 boreholes  

News
By BISIRIYU
Governor Zulum of Borno State.
0 28

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has distributed packages containing varieties of agricultural tools and implements to over 2,000 resettled Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) farmers in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar local Government in northern Borno for dry season farming activities.

Governor Zulum while addressing the IDP farmers resettled from parts of Mobbar and neighbouring Abadam Local Government, which is under reconstruction, said the intervention was part of sustained efforts to create jobs, revive and boost irrigation farming towards the recovery of agriculture and increase potential for food sufficiency in the State.

Governor Zulum directed the release of funds for the construction of 500 tube-well boreholes to increase access to water for irrigation activities

Each of the resettled farmer-beneficiaries gets pack consisting of a water pump with accessories, NPK fertilizer, non-selective herbicides, 50,000 liters of petrol, 2,000 litres of engine oil and rice seedlings.

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the visit by the Senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari and Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, former Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Tijjani, members of Borno Assembly representing Mobbar and Abadam, and the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs.

Zulum, before leaving Damasak, also inspected a massive water project being constructed by Senator Abubakar Kyari as part of his constituency interventions in Damasak.

The water project, which is valued at N450million, has a combined capacity of producing 950,000 liters of water with three deep aquifers, and two middle aquifer water sources with reticulation pipelines to connect townships.

Governor Zulum commended Senator Kyari for the laudable project, which will have a direct positive impact on the lives of the people.

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 358 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Makinde hosts security meeting with traditional rulers,…

Okowa salutes President Buhari at 79

Despite challenges, Nigerians expect more from govt –…

Oyo govt., Iseyin weavers collaborate to revive Aso-Ofi…

1 of 367

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More