Zulum honoured by Nigeria’s Social Media Institute

The Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA) on Friday honoured Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his remarkable efforts in providing safety and security to the people of Borno State.

NISMA is a Professional, Academic and examination body for social media experts and media practitioners who aim to advance their career and education in social media management and its regulation.

President of the Institute who is a Deputy Inspector General of Police and former force PRO, Frank MBA, presented the award at headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

Receiving the award on his behalf, Governor Zulum’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts for the recognition of his principal.

Mr Bundi noted that Zulum has exhibited an innovative approach to governance since 2019 thereby improving the security and well-being of the people of Borno State.

Governor Zulum has received presidential national honours from Nigeria and Niger Republic and he has been given more than 20 awards from high-ranking newspapers in Nigeria and high-level professional bodies and academic institutions including the University of Ibadan, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Nigerian Institute of Agricultural Engineers amongst others.