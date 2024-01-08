Champion Newspapers Limited
Zulum frowns at overloading of trucks along Maiduguri-Gamboru road

News
Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.
By Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri

 

 

Governor Babagana  Zulum of Borno State , has expressed dismay  over the overloading carried out by the trucks conveying inter border trade  popularly known as “Giwa Guws”,, describing the act as economic sabotage.

 

 

Zulum who  expressed  this yesterday in Gamboru town of Ngala Local Government Council, described attitudes by some traders and owners of heavy-duty vehicles plying the Maiduguri – Gamboru Ngala road with loads exceeding 100 tons as economic sabotage.

 

 

 

The governor who highlighted the excessive strain that heavy trucks place on the road leading to accelerated deterioration, expressed concern over the long-term consequences of this practice, emphasizing that it undermines the federal government’s efforts to improve and expand the state’s infrastructure, hindering economic progress and development.

 

 

 

“It is sad to note what has been happening here. You can see trailers loaded with over 2,000 bags of cement or sugar. That entails more than 100 tons of commodities. This trend is only seen on this road and as a result, the road leading to Gamboru Ngala has been destroyed due to overload,” Zulum stated.

 

Zulum also  emphasized the threat to public safety posed by overloaded trucks, citing the increased risk of accidents, particularly along the Maiduguri-Gamboru road., stressing  the need for strict enforcement of weight regulations to protect both infrastructure and human lives.

 

 

 

He further lamented that the  overloading, has affected the bridge linking the Nigerian part of the border and other neighbouring countries, which  nearly collapsed.

 

 

 

To address these concerns, Governor Zulum  said  his administration’s plans to collaborate with relevant agencies of the federal government to address the issue effectively and outlined a multifaceted approach, including increased enforcement of weight restrictions, strict implementation of penalties for violators and the establishment of weigh stations at strategic points along major transportation routes.

 

 

 

 

He said  that despite the government’s commitment to enhancing trans-border trade, appropriate measures will be implemented to maintain road infrastructure and  lauded the efforts of the federal government for its commitment to revitalizing federal roads in Borno State.

