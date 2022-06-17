Zulum directs immediate employment of 40 newly-graduated medical doctors

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has directed the immediate recruitment of all 40 young doctors who just graduated from different universities both within and outside the country into the service of the state government.

The Governor directed the state Ministry of Health and the Hospital Management Board (HMB) to immediately recruit the young doctors who graduated from universities in Egypt, Sudan and other universities within the country.

Governor Zulum, who gave the directive when the newly-graduated medical doctors paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday, said: “I hereby direct the state Ministry of Health and the Hospital Management Board to immediately recruit all the 40 medical doctors into the service of the state”.

“There is dearth of medical doctors in the state; so I, am happy to see these young medical doctors who just completed their one-year NYSC service. We are going to employ them into the service of the state to strengthen our health services”, the Governor stated.

Governor Zulum also said: “In our quest to improve the welfare, attract and retain medical doctors into the service of the state, the state government under my leadership, has bridged the gap between the salaries of doctors on the payroll of state with those working on the Federal Government. There is no disparity now between the salary in doctors working in the payroll of the state and that of the Federal Government “.

He said:”I will create enabling environment for you to thrive in your chosen career. We wouldn’t mind sending you abroad and other universities within the country for your consultancy programme”.

He called on the indigenous doctors to serve the poor people of the state by key in to the quest of the state government to strengthen healthcare services in the state.

While introducing the 40 young doctors, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Mohammed Ghluze, said the young medical doctors graduated from universities in Sudan, Egypt, UAE, UNIMAD and other universities across the country and have completed their service year and ready to serve the state.

Also, the Chief Medical Director, Hospital Management Board, Prof. Mohammed Arab, thanked the Governor for giving them express approval to recruit all the 40 medical doctors into the service of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the young doctors, Dr Ausha Kauumi thanked the Governor for the opportunity and promised that they would not let the state down and would justify the confidence reposed in them by dedicating themselves to their duties.

