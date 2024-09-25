Zulum commence distribution of relief materials to Maiduguri flood victims

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

Governor Babagana Zulum, of Borno state, has started the distribution of cash and relief materials to victims of the Maiduguri flood that affected nearly 2 million people.

It would be recalled that on 10th September 2024, a flood submerged Maiduguri, the Borno state capital as a result of an overflow of water from Alau Dam. Initial reports indicate severe destruction of homes and infrastructure. The state government has set up a rapid-response team to assess the damages in phases.

While flagging off the distribution of relief materials at the Gwange ward of Mauduguri on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum said 5,235 households resident in Gwange 1 in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council will benefit from the initial phase of the exercise.

Zulum explained that 587 beneficiaries had their houses completely destroyed, 2,365 households experienced minimal destruction, and another 2,283 were partially affected.

Governor Zulum said that the interventions would be in three categories. Those affected minimally received N100,000, a 25kg bag of rice, a 10kg bag of beans, mats, blankets, and mosquito nets. The other two categories, however, would be compensated commensurate with the destruction in their houses.

He commended the Federal Government, various state governments, UN agencies, development and humanitarian partners, corporate entities and individuals for supporting the people of Borno in their time of need.

The occasion was attended by the deputy governor of Borno, Umar Usman Kadafur, the secretary to the state government, Malam Bukar Tijani, the head of the service, Barrister Malam Fannani, commissioners, and other government officials.

.Also , Governor Zulum has said the state flood basket fund has so far received about N7.5bn in donations from state governments, individuals, and corporate entities across the country and abroad.

The Governor said as at Sunday, September, 22nd 2024, the state recieved only about N4.4b credited to the dedicated account opened to support victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster .

“In the last couple of days, we have received pledges and funds amounting to about N13,195,500,000 as donations through the generosity of individuals, organisations, and institutions. As of today, we have a total sum of about N7.5b of that amount in our account,” Zulum said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng