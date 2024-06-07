Zulum approves N4.8bn foreign, local scholarship

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved N4.8 billion foreign and local scholarships for 524 Brono indigenes to study postgraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The governor flagged off the scholarship scheme on Friday at the multi-purpose hall of the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said his government had allocated a total of ₦4,852,955,000 for scholarships, with ₦241,000,000 for the tuition fees of 241 Master’s degree candidates in Nigerian universities; ₦141,000,000 for the tuition fees of 94 PhD candidates in Nigerian universities; ₦1,105,500,000 for the tuition fees of 147 Master’s degree candidates to study abroad and ₦286,350,000 for the tuition fees of 42 PhD candidates to study abroad.

The governor charged the beneficiaries to be dedicated to their studies and exploit all opportunities that would add value to their professional roles.

“It is imperative to emphasis that with great opportunities come great responsibilities. Scholarship recipients must recognise this rare opportunity and approach their academic pursuits with diligence and dedication. We expect you to demonstrate a strong commitment to your studies and, subsequently, to any professional roles you undertake,” Zulum said.

He added, “This dedication is crucial to ensuring that the benefits of your education contribute directly to the development and progress of our state. We trust that you will honour this commitment and use your knowledge and skills to make a meaningful impact on our community.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, reiterated Governor Zulum’s commitment to providing scholarships for Borno indigenes.

Wakilbe said it is imperative to highlight the significant strides that Zulum’s administration had made in awarding scholarships.

He said that from May 2019 to date, a total of ₦8,864,495,010.70 had been spent on scholarships.

“Notably, since May 29th, 2023, ₦5,237,938,366 has been allocated for scholarships, exclusive of the ₦4,582,955,000 we are disbursing today. This reflects Zulum’s commitment to investing in the knowledge and training necessary for the advancement of our beloved state,” the commissioner said.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by the state chairman of APC, Honourable Bello Ayuba; the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira; Majority leader Dige Mohammed and other members of the house.

Also present were the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani; the Head of Service, Barr Mallam Fannami, Commissioners and other top government officials.

