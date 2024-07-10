Zulum appoints Chamalwa as DG Borno Mining Agency

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum, of Borno state has approved the appointment of Mallam Aminu Muhammad Chamalwa as the Director General of the newly established Borno State Mining Agency (BOSMA)..

According to a statement issued by the Borno state Commissioner for Information and internal Security, Prof Usman Tar said ” the appointment of Chamalwa is with immediate effect.”

“Mallam Chamalwa, who hails from Biu LGA of Borno State, brings over 35 years of cognate experience into the job. He rose through the ranks and was the Deputy Director (Hydrology) at Borno State Ministry of Water Resources from 2009-2018. Until his appointment, Mallam Chamalwa was the immediate past Director Planning, Research and Statistics of the Borno State Ministry of Water Resources”, the statement said.

.Prof. Tar further said “Mallam Chamalwa earned B.Sc. in Geology from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1996. He is a member of the National Association of Hydrogeologist (MNAH) and Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS).”.

The Governor enjoined the newly appointed DG, to justify the confidence reposed in him, and work assiduously to reposition the mining sector in Borno State.

